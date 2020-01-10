Reading Police Chief Andres Dominguez resigns

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Reading Mayor Eddie Moran has only been on the job for three days and he's already dealing with big shakeups within his administration.On Thursday, Moran announced in a news conference that Chief Andres Dominguez with the Reading Police Department has resigned from his post.Moran has accepted his resignation and appointed Captain Richard Tornielli as acting chief.Moran also announced the appointment of Officer Javier Ruiz as acting deputy police chief.