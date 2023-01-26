Businesses at Reading Terminal Market offer Eagles-themed sweets, merchandise

"We're really excited for them to be playing, hopefully they're going to be going to the Super Bowl," said Julia Majerscak, an employee at Termini Brothers Bakery.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Locally owned businesses at Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market are changing up their lineups as the Eagles continue to soar.

"Everyone who has a sweet tooth loves the churros," said, Jaida Donners, the manager at El Merkury.

It's a five-step process to make the Eagles-themed churros at El Merkury. They're ready for demand to pick up on Saturday before the NFC Conference Championship game Sunday.

"Everyone seems to love it. Everyone loves the Birds," said Donners.

Adding to the sugar rush, customers at Termini Brothers Bakery have the option of a chocolate crumb cake and vanilla cupcakes, which are baked with Eagles spirit and a little bit of hope.

Employees over at Mueller Chocolate Company are adding to the hype with Eagles chocolate pops and foiled chocolate footballs. They too have a Super Bowl run on their minds.

"I was here back in 2017, so I got to experience all the insanity, the good insanity," said David Thomas, an employee at the Mueller Chocolate Company.

If you want to change things up, but still buy local, head over to the Pennsylvania General Store on the other side of the market.

They're seeing a huge uptick in interest for Eagles merchandise selling everything from t-shirts, to gift baskets with food and Eagles-themed books for kids.

"Even if you're not able to make it out here to the store, you can shop our website pageneralstore.com and even ship nationally," said Ingrid Gendall-Conrad of the Pennsylvania General Store.

Employees at Famous 4th Street Cookies said they represent for the Eagles no matter what, baking cookies and decorating cookie cakes for the big game.

"Haven't missed a game this season," said April Fendick, manager at Famous 4th Street Cookies. "Reading Terminal is family-owned businesses, so I think everyone supports our local team."

Business owners said they will be ready over the weekend, especially on Saturday before the big game.