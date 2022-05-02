The deadline to get a Real ID is now just one year away. Here's what to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After being delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for Real ID is now just one year away.Officials from PennDOT, TSA, and AAA were at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday to get the word out.Beginning May 3, 2023, a Real ID will be required to fly domestically or enter federal facilities.Residents are being encouraged to act now rather than wait until the last-minute rush to get a Real ID-compliant license.For more information about how to get a Real ID in our area, visit the following links: