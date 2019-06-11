Real Estate

New Center City 47-story condo tower breaks ground

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 47-story condominium tower across from the Kimmel Center broke ground in Center City Tuesday.

The 36,000 square foot Arthaus, a property by Dranoff Properties designed by Philadelphia-native Eugene Kohn, will house 108 units, a greenhouse, and 4,200 square feet of ground floor retail space at Broad and Spruce streets.

Along with the greenhouse comes individual planting beds, a reflecting pool, outdoor dining, fire pit and a lawn and sun deck.

There will also be a separate dog run and pet spa.

The $253 million project features a 75-foot indoor lap pool and fitness center overlooking the Kimmel Center, a library, board room, club room, a dining salon, café with demonstration kitchen and kids' playroom.

Arthaus will offer a 24-hour concierge, valet services and a Chauffeur-driven town car for residents.

It's scheduled to open in fall 2021.
