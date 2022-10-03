Reckless drivers cause chaos, set off fireworks in North Philadelphia and Old City

Officers responded to several reports of drivers speeding and doing street burnouts.

"I could smell the burning rubber from my house," said Temple University student Bobby Kelly.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The sounds of engines revving and screeching tires rang through North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

The smell of burning rubber filled the air at the intersection of Broad and Susquehanna streets. Crowds gathered surrounding cars drifting and doing donuts in the center of the road.

"I could smell the burning rubber from my house," said Temple University student Bobby Kelly.

Other Temple students living nearby said scenes like the one that played out over the weekend are unnerving.

"It sounded like popping sounds - fireworks or gunshots, God forbid," said Alyssa Wagner.

"Cars were swarming. I couldn't tell if it was gunshots because this place is so scary," said freshman Atiya Daste.

The drivers and crowd dispersed along North Broad Street, then police responded to Market Street in Old City for similar issues

Between 6th and 4th streets, people were seen drifting and driving recklessly, setting off fireworks and stopping traffic. Circular tire marks were left behind on the asphalt.

"There was a shooting out here three weeks ago. Everybody ran inside the store. It's just got to stop," said Michael Campo

Campo is the owner of Campo's Steaks, which is open late in Old City. He said he is completely fed up with the lack of consequences for those who commit crimes.

"No one is doing anything about it, they're getting away with it, and now it's just a normal thing. They can do it and get away with it," said Campo.

Police dispersed the crowd early Sunday morning but did not make any arrests or issue any citations.