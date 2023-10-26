Some Pennsylvania lawmakers push for passage of 'red flag laws' in light of Maine mass shooting

Pennsylvania lawmakers push for passage of "red flag laws" in light of Maine mass shooting

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- In Lewiston, Maine, 18 people were killed by a mass shooter on Wednesday night.

Action News is learning the accused murderer, Robert Card, recently had an inpatient mental health stay after threatening deadly violence at a National Guard facility.

Despite this, he was able to use an assault-style weapon to allegedly carry out these murders.

The question many are asking now is, "How could he have access to this gun?"

When asked, Commissioner Mike Sauschuck, who heads the Maine Department of Public Safety responded, "They are all valid questions and certainly questions we are looking into now."

In Maine, there is no "red flag" law, a rule that would allow law enforcement and family members to temporarily remove weapons from people deemed by a judge to be a threat to themselves or others.

In Pennsylvania, a bill for red flag laws has passed in the Democrat-controlled House this year. But it has not come up for a vote in the Republican-held Senate.

"We are looking again at common sense issues, where people can say, 'Uh-oh, maybe we need to remove the gun from that person.' Again, it's temporary, you can get it back," says Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes (D - Pa. 7th Senatorial District).

Hughes supports the bill but isn't sure it will ever make it out of the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee for a vote.

"The people have clearly said they want this, let's give them the vote they deserve to have," said Hughes.

A 2022 Gallup poll found that 81% of participants, including 93% of Democrats and 77% of Independents and Republicans, support red flag laws.

Action News reached out to local Republican state senators for comment about the potential vote for a "red flag" law in the Keystone State. We have not heard back.