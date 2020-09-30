wildfire

Dog rescued from Northern California wildfire rides co-pilot with firefighters

SAN FRANCISCO -- A friendly pup rescued from the Zogg Fire in Shasta County, California hopped right into the truck of a local CAL FIRE crew.

Firefighters say the dog came out of one of the homes they were protecting, just west of Redding, and joined the efforts for the rest of the night.

Fire crews gave the dog some water and and say he's been with them since.



According to the Haven Humane Society Facebook page, the dog's owner has been identified but they are attempting to contact them.

Also rescued in the Zogg Fire are these two tiny kittens seen here on Twitter.



As of Wednesday morning, the Zogg Fire had burned 51,955 acres and was 7% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

MAP: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuefirepetswildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Following 60-hour shift, CA firefighter rushes to save home
Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
NJ sends more firefighters to California to battle wildfires
VIDEO: Exhausted firefighters sing after 14-hour shift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. mother drowns trying to save children from water in N. Wildwood
South Philly teen's wish makes him real-life superhero
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
9 discarded ballots weren't fraud, Pa. election chief says
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
President Trump calls out Philadelphia during first debate
Attempted murder charges filed in shooting of LA County deputies
Show More
Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine
Officials confirm 3 new sightings of so-called 'murder hornets'
NFL: Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed due to Titans' positive COVID-19 results
Exclusive 1st look: Philadelphia Film Festival lineup
AccuWeather: Breezy and Cooler Today
More TOP STORIES News