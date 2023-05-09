Former Delaware teacher arrested on rape, sex abuse charges

Authorities received a report that Reed Messer had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student back in October 2014.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A former Delaware teacher was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student nine years ago.

Police in Delaware say 42-year-old Reed Messer, a former teacher at Stanton Middle School in Wilmington, was charged with rape and sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust.

On December 23, 2022, authorities they say received a report that Messer had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student back in October 2014.

The relationship reportedly lasted two months.

On April 26, 2023, Messer was arrested at her home in Greenville, South Carolina.

She was extradited back to Delaware on May 8.

Messer is being held at the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on a $310,000 cash bond.

She has not been an employee of the Red Clay Consolidated School District since November 2014.

Troopers are asking anyone who believes they have information regarding any additional criminal activity of Messer to please contact Detective A. Bange by calling 302-365-8390.