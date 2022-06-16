bizarre

California explosion: Refrigerator explodes violently, shattering 4 windows in CA home

'All she heard was a loud boom, glass breaking, and she ran outside.'
By Joyeeta Biswas
SANGER, Calif. -- If you thought cars bursting into flames was bad, wait until you see the damage caused by one exploding fridge in California.

The refrigerator inside a home erupted so violently, it shot up to the ceiling, and shattered at least four windows.

A resident was inside the home with her dog, but was not hurt.

"One of the residents here was asleep on the couch; she said all she heard was a loud boom, glass breaking and she ran outside," Sanger, California fire Capt. Andy Jones said.

ABC Fresno affiliate KFSN saw the wreckage: Pieces of glass and plaster and wood were sprayed everywhere, even outside on the lawn. The fridge was left twisted and askew, doors torn off by the explosion, food destroyed and thrown onto the ground, insulation and compressor hanging by loose wires.

The kitchen itself suffered structural damage when the fridge hit the roof, crews said.

Investigators said they are still trying to figure out what caused the explosion. Jones said he had never seen anything like this before.

RELATED: 14 injured, 1 critically after boat explodes during refueling on Illinois River, authorities say

"We discovered that the fridge was actually blown out from all sides, which is a sign of an actual explosion from the inside of the fridge, which is not a normal thing," Jones said.

Fire crews said there was no fire and no evidence of a honey oil lab operation or leaking gas that could have caused the explosion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabizarreexplosionhomeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo
Snorkeler finds $2,000 dentures in Gulf - reunites with owner
Man inhales drill bit into lung during dentist visit
Oscar Mayer creates bologna-inspired beauty face mask
TOP STORIES
Delco teen killed in Center City apparent road rage shooting: Police
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Suspect charged after burned remains found in Fairmount Park
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump pressure on Pence in latest hearing
Sources: Teen killed after fatally shooting another in Philly
Dr. Tony Watlington sworn in as Philly schools superintendent
Report: WWE investigates $3M hush deal by CEO Vince McMahon
Show More
Pep rally in Love Park as Philly awaits World Cup announcement
Optimal Sport takes pride in zero judgment gym culture
Beyhive buzzing over Beyoncé's new announcement
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson leaves Philly waitress $1K tip
Shopping at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show
More TOP STORIES News