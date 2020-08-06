art of aging

Reggae Reggae Vibes jerk chicken will take your taste buds on a trip to Jamaica

By
For the past six years, Brenton Walker and his cousin Hugh have been serving up the flavors of Jamaica by grilling jerk chicken out on the sidewalk of Girard Avenue.

Brenton says the three main components of jerk seasoning are "salt, allspice and that fiery scotch bonnet pepper." The pepper makes the seasoning hot and gives it a unique flavor.

"It will grab you by the nose," laughs Brenton.

He previously worked in the automotive industry before retiring to open his restaurant, Reggae Reggae Vibes, which serves what he describes as fusion Caribbean food.

The jerk chicken with its special blend of spices is his specialty.

"I'm from Boston in Jamaica, where jerk first came from," explains Brenton. "I was born at Allspice Grove."

Allspice is one of the main ingredients in jerk seasoning, "so it's in my DNA," says Brenton.

Jamaican cooking was passed down through the Walker family. His cousin, Hugh, says he started cooking when he was 15 years old.

"I used to have my own restaurant in Jamaica before I come here," says Hugh.

"We call him Mr. Vibes, because he's totally dedicated to the business," says Brenton. "He's a great cook."

Hugh starts cooking at 6 a.m. and is on the grill outside with the jerk chicken by 9:30 a.m.

"I'll give it like half an hour on the grill, just to get the smoke," explains Hugh.

Reggae Reggae Vibes offers lots of traditional Jamaican favorites, but they also created a sandwich for the hometown crowd.

"The jerk chicken cheesesteak is a play on the Philadelphia cheesesteak with the jerk seasoning," says Brenton. "And it has proven very popular."

They have created a mild and a spicy jerk sauce to suit all customer tastes.

"People from all over come to Reggae Reggae Vibes," says Hugh. "Yeah, I'm feeling so proud."

Brenton agrees, "It is the greatest compliment."

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, access to the restaurant is limited to two customers at a time. But orders can be placed online and delivered right to your doorstep via Grubhub, Uber Eats, Doordash and Black and Mobile.

Reggae Reggae Vibes | Facebook | Instagram
517 W Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-457-2970
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknorthern liberties (philadelphia)foodart of agingblack owned businessbe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART OF AGING
Community rallies behind tailoring shop damaged by looters
Dynamic dancing duo wants to keep Philly groovin' with the 'Bop'
Safe summer travel tips for seniors during COVID-19
65-year-old designer launches line of fashionable COVID-19 protective masks, vests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf comments cause confusion about high school sports in Pa.
Tugboats remove barges stuck under I-676 bridge
AccuWeather: Spotty Storms Could Produce More Flash Flooding Today
'This is not normal:' Girl, 6, shot after being caught in Philly gunfire
Simmons out with knee injury, seeking treatment options
4 heroes sucked into drainage pipe during Isaias rescue
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Show More
Asian-American pregnant woman, daughter attacked in Philly
3rd suspect in 7-year-old's murder expected to surrender
Philadelphia opens information centers to aid flood victims
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at LA mansion
Lower Merion School District to start school virtually
More TOP STORIES News