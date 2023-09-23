Multiple suspects sought for string of retail thefts across Pennsylvania, Delaware

Police say the stolen items from this specific crime spree added up to roughly $1,200.

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for multiple suspects who are involved in retail thefts across southeastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware.

A surveillance video shows two men walking out of a Kohl's in West Whiteland Township, Chester County with stolen merchandise.

Investigators say the suspects are after high-value items.

"A lot of electronics, so it was blenders, things along those lines. Vacuum cleaners, which are all high-end, and the resale is pretty good. They've been going to Ulta and taking hair straighteners that cost a couple hundred dollars. And they've been very, very active," said Detective Scott Pezick with the West Whiteland Township Police Department.

Police say they arrested one suspect but are still searching for another.