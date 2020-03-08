Chester County retirement center evacuated after bomb threat, police say

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said residents of a Chester County senior center have been evacuated after a bomb threat Sunday morning.West Goshen Police Department was dispatched to the Arbour Square retirement community on the 1200 block of Ward Avenue in West Chester just before 8 a.m.Officials said after assessing the situation, a decision was made to evacuate the building.Residents have been evacuated from the building and are being cared for by staff and first responders.Family members are asked to go to St. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road in West Chester.