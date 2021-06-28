Pets & Animals

Pennsylvania woman finds missing dog while looking for new pet

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Allentown, Pennsylvania resident once again has a dog in her home, but it is not a new furry friend.

Aisha Nieves knew the pup well. She was scrolling through the Lehigh County Humane Society's adoption site looking for a dog for her two sons. She said she froze when she saw a photo of a tan pit bull-rottweiler mix.

Nieves realized it was her dog, Kovu, who went missing back in May 2019 after a truck hit her fence and he escaped.

She said this wasn't the first time she had seen him since then. Kovu had been picked up by the humane society weeks after the crash.

When Nieves went to the shelter again, she learned he had already been adopted to another family.

But earlier this month, that family surrendered the dog and allowed Nieves to reunite with Kovu.

Nieves was initially worried Kovu wouldn't remember her, but she said it is like the pair have never been apart.
