PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Experts say 2023 is all about "revenge travel."

According to Clint Henderson, managing editor at The Points Guy, it is all the travel that many people haven't done in the last few years and now, they are ready for it.

"The return of international travel, the return of business travel. That means rock bottom prices are not coming back anytime soon," Henderson said.

But pent-up demand comes with a cost.

"The truth is, there is less capacity, less seats on planes, less hotel rooms available," Henderson said.

But don't give up on your vacation wishes just yet, experts say there are deals out there if you are willing to put in some work.

"You can find deals, especially in places where say a new airline has launched capacity. We are seeing flights to Oslo that used to be really expensive, have really come down. Pressure has eased somewhat on domestic destinations because so many people are traveling internationally. So what that means is there are some good deals to be had now to Hawaii. We are seeing flights $200 at times," he said.

You have to be strategic.

"Google flights is my single biggest trick when it comes to traveling. You can set flight alerts. Google will email you if there is a price increase or drop, you can compare prices for that route," Henderson said.

When it comes to where folks in the Delaware Valley are traveling a travel consultant for Spring House Travel says - everywhere!

"All over the world! We are doing everything from Italy to Dubai to Ocean cruises. They are leaning toward smaller cruises as well, not so much the great big ships," said Anne Marie Burns.

Both experts say when you see a deal, jump on it because the deals don't last long these days.