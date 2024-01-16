Suspect in 'Gilgo Four' serial killings charged with second-degree murder in 4th victim's death

LONG ISLAND (WPVI) -- Rex Heuermann, the New York man awaiting trial in a string of killings more than a decade ago, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fourth woman who was among victims whose remains were discovered by investigators on Long Island in 2010.

Heuermann, an architectural consultant from Massapequa Park, New York, has already been charged with killing three women whose bodies were discovered along a stretch of Long Island's Gilgo Beach in 2010, bound with belts or tape and wrapped in burlap.

Now, he has been charged with murder in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010, according to court documents released Tuesday. Brainard-Barnes was 25 years old when she was last seen in July 2007. She was found three years later wrapped with a belt, which had a buckle bearing the initial "WH," which posisbly stand for Hiermann's father, according to ABC News.

Authorities have previously said that Heuermann was also the prime suspect in Brainard-Barnes disappearance.

The four women, who were discovered within days of each other, came to be known as the "Gilgo Four."

Heuermann also faces three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of Melissa Barthelemy in 2009 and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello in 2010, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Barthelemy's remains were the first set of female remains found in bushes along an isolated strip of waterfront property in December 2010. At the time, authorities were searching for another missing woman, Shannan Gilbert, a 23-year-old from New Jersey who hadn't been seen since May 2010.

He has pleaded not guilty in the three other charges.

There are six other women whose bodies were discovered near Gilgo Beach, whose deaths remain unsolved.

ABC News and CNN contributed to this post.