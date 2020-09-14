Man armed with knife shot, killed by officer in Lancaster, Pennsylvania: DA

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the 300 block of Laurel Street around 4:15 p.m. when Lancaster City police officers arrived for a domestic disturbance call.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, bodycam video shows the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz, immediately run toward the officer "in a threatening manner" while brandishing a knife in front of the residence.



Authorities say Munoz was shot and died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The district attorney's office says they are investigating if the force used by police was justified and if a crime occurred.

"A police-involved shooting has significant impact on a community, as we are seeing with the large number of individuals gathering in the streets," District Attorney Heather Adams said Sunday night. "However, I am asking that all reaction be tempered as the investigation is ongoing. We will do our best to release details about the incident in a timely manner. We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancaster cityofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Double whammy for NJ drivers begins with toll hikes
Man celebrating birthday among 2 killed at off-campus party near Rutgers
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
Eagles fans welcome return of football, bummed about first loss
Reading police shoot suspect armed with weapon: Officials
3 teens injured following crash on I-295
Washington gets 8 sacks, rallies for 27-17 win over Eagles
Show More
TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid
Thiem 1st since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st 2 sets
Many Temple University students moving out
LA ambush shooting: Protesters gather outside hospital as deputies treated
Don't expect Peeps on Halloween or Christmas this year
More TOP STORIES News