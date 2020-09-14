Man armed with knife shot, killed by officer in Lancaster, Pennsylvania: DA

Under Investigation: Police-Involved Shooting of 27-Year-Old Man who Brandished a Knife https://t.co/1ZBN0MEW0V — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) September 14, 2020

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Sunday afternoon.It happened on the 300 block of Laurel Street around 4:15 p.m. when Lancaster City police officers arrived for a domestic disturbance call.According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, bodycam video shows the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz, immediately run toward the officer "in a threatening manner" while brandishing a knife in front of the residence.Authorities say Munoz was shot and died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.The district attorney's office says they are investigating if the force used by police was justified and if a crime occurred."A police-involved shooting has significant impact on a community, as we are seeing with the large number of individuals gathering in the streets," District Attorney Heather Adams said Sunday night. "However, I am asking that all reaction be tempered as the investigation is ongoing. We will do our best to release details about the incident in a timely manner. We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods."