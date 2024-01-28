Ricardo has been staying at Cornell Large Animal Hospital while he recovers and receives treatment.

Ricardo the New Jersey Transit runaway steer hospitalized for infection

SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey -- The steer who captured hearts after escaping a slaughterhouse and making a run for it on New Jersey Transit tracks last month is in the hospital.

A spokesperson for Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, where Ricardo has been staying, says the steer has been fighting an infection since Christmas.

Skylands officials called the hospital the "best large animal hospital on the planet."

He has had several X-rays and ultrasounds and even had a cast put on his leg to help in the healing process, as the wound is on a joint.

The sanctuary said in a Facebook post that he is doing well and return to the sanctuary when he is completely healed.

