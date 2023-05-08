Jury deliberations continue in trial for ex-officer seen pepper-spraying protesters on I-676

Trial for former Philadelphia SWAT officer who pepper-sprayed protesters to resume with 11 jurors

The jury told the judge it was at an impasse on Friday, but the judge urged them to continue working toward a verdict.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jury deliberations will continue Monday in the trial against former Philadelphia SWAT Officer Richard Nicoletti.

The 37-year-old ex-officer faces charges including simple assault and reckless endangerment after he was caught on video pepper-spraying protesters on I-676 on June 1, 2020.

Both the defense and prosecution have agreed to proceed with 11 jurors instead of 12 after one was dismissed on Friday.

Two alternates also had medical issues preventing them from coming to court.

Weeks after the pepper-spraying incident, Nicoletti was fired from the police force and charges were brought against him by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

In 2021, the charges were dismissed in court. The judge stated that the prosecution failed to prove Nicoletti's actions were criminal.

That ruling was overturned and Nicoletti was brought to court for a second time.

Prosecutors argue that Nicoletti overstepped his position and put civilians at risk during the protest following George Floyd's murder.

However, Nicoletti's defense argues that he was following orders and clearing the highway before things got out of control.

