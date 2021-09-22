Ridley Township, Pa. Marine welcomed home from Afghanistan

Lance Corporal Plotts was deployed with 24th MEU on the USS Iwo Jima 1st Marines 8th Battalion. The Delaware County native was sent to Afghanistan on August 15, and was one of the last Marines to leave Kabul in September.
It was an emotional reunion especially because of worries about the uncertainty of being in a war zone with the likes of the Taliban, ISIS-K and al-Qaeda operatives.
"It was a stressful Thursday night when that bomb went off. Tom had just gotten off duty and was sleeping for about an hour when the bomb went off," said Plotts stepfather, Jim White. "So until we heard that he was ok, we were pretty shaken up."
Thirteen American troops were among the nearly 200 people killed in an attack at the Kabul airport that day. Those killed included 11 Marines, as well as an Army soldier and a Navy medic, U.S. officials said.
SEE ALSO: Remembering the 13 US service members kiIled at Kabul airport
"But we still have to remember that 13 that didn't come home. We want everybody to keep them in their thoughts and prayers," said White,
After getting some shut-eye, Corporal Plotts is looking forward to one of the Philadelphia classics.
"A cheesesteak, definitely a cheesesteak," he says.
Plotts says he's grateful for the community support.
"All the support that I've had throughout the years, from like the neighbors who support me when I'm away, helping may parents and stuff," said Plotts.