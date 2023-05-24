2 men caught on camera putting skimmer on ATM outside credit union in Folsom

Ridley Township police say this case is not unique to this part of Delaware County.

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating yet another so-called skimming device discovered at a local ATM.

A device was found outside a credit union in Ridley Township.

Police say two men placed the device on the ATM outside the Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union about a week ago.

Investigators say they quickly put the skimmer into place after nightfall and left it there for a few hours.

They then returned, retrieved the skimmer, and drove away in a black Hyundai with New Jersey tags E77RTE.

Action News spoke with an official from the credit union who says the customers who used that ATM during that time have already been contacted, and their accounts are being monitored.

The financial institution is working on ways to keep this from happening again.

"The networks are trying to do things more. Consumers are trying to do things. So, it's just a combination of a mass effort of everybody involved and try to participate and keep safe," said Liza Mattis with the Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union.

And Ridley Township police say this case is not unique to this part of Delaware County.

"We are working with other jurisdictions and other agencies... It's not just happening in Ridley Township. It's happening in other locations as well," said Sgt. Marc McKinney.

Just last week, Action News reported how a skimming device was found on an ATM at the Wawa on Lincoln Highway in Caln Township, Chester County.

That device, at least, appeared to be equipped with Bluetooth capabilities that may have transmitted account information to the people responsible.

That skimming device has since been removed, but so far no arrests have been made.

People we spoke with in Folsom say stories like these just give them one more thing to worry about.

"I heard about it before, but, you never really think it would happen around here but, yeah, that's kind of scary," said Naim Hendricks.

At this point, it's unclear if these two cases are linked, but investigators say they are looking into that possibility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.