Skimming device found on ATM inside Wawa store in Pa.

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Caln Township, Chester County are asking people to check their bank statements after a skimming device was found on an ATM inside a Wawa.

The discovery was made Monday in the store at 3025 Lincoln Highway. The device blended in with the machine and was difficult to spot.

A technician spotted the device on the ATM on Monday afternoon and it was removed. Police believe it may have been there for nearly 24 hours and was capable of stealing debit card information and PINs.

It also could have been transmitting that information to a thief.

"I use that Wawa all the time, so it's alarming," said Kyle Grant, who lives near the store and frequents the area.

"Wawas are so busy. People coming in and out, and certainly the clerks aren't going to be watching out for that. Are they going to have to have a security person walking around checking people out?" asked Diana Mascuilli, who also goes to the Wawa often.

6abc reached out to Wawa. In a statement, they said they are working with police and asked people to reach out to Caln Township police with concerns.

Police are working to get surveillance video of the suspect who put the device on the ATM and are asking everyone to check their bank statements for anything suspicious.

Customers wondered how anyone could have attached the device to an ATM inside of a store.

"How did they get it in with all the cameras inside a Wawa? Like, how is that possible?" Said Evelyn Dandridge.

Police said no victims had come forward as of Friday morning.