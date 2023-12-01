Car thief arrested after leading police on chase, crashing car and breaking into home

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after stealing a car and then leading police on a more-than-an-hour chase in Delaware County on Friday.

Police said the vehicle was stolen after a woman left her car running while she dropped off her child at school on McDade Boulevard in Ridley Township.

Her cell phone was still inside the car so police were able to track it. That's when a Ridley Twp. officer saw the vehicle drive by on Chester Pike and Prospect Avenue and chased after it.

The chase spanned on Chester Pike, I-95 and Route 322.

The car thief then crashed the stolen vehicle near Rt. 322 and Bethel Avenue before getting out and running into the woods.

Police launched their helicopter, drones and dogs to help search for the suspect.

After about an hour and a half, police said they found and house with its door kicked in and discovered the suspect hiding in the basement. Police said the occupants of the home were not there at the time.

The man was taken into custody.