Rip currents pose a continued threat for shoregoers during the holiday weekend

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As more possible severe weather threatens the fun at the shore, officials are also warning about the rough waters. There have been hundreds of swimmers rescued in just the last day after getting stuck in rip currents.

Beach patrol officials are urging shore goers to be vigilant. They say rip currents are here to stay for the holiday weekend and there are some things you should know before getting in the water

"Always swim in front of a lifeguard, knowing the water is definitely beneficial," said John Rocco, of Jenkintown.

It's imperative to swim in front of a lifeguard if you're down the shore for the holiday weekend. It doesn't matter how shallow the water is according to Ventnor City's beach patrol lieutenant.

"You could get swept away with a rising tide, that water has to go somewhere so it starts pulling you back out, so that is your inner rip current it could kind of pick you up off your feet and carry you out," said Daniel Schall, Lt. Ventnor City Beach Patrol.

Schall said on Sunday the city had around 56 rescues alone because of rip current conditions.

"That's high for us right now with the water the way it is right now it's been very rough, a lot of rip currents and we're trying to stay on top of it," said Schall.

Beachgoers say they'll be more aware of the water now.

"Always swim in front of a lifeguard always make sure you're with somebody and definitely keep an eye on your surroundings," said Courtney Marx, of Philadelphia.

In Margate, there were over 130 water rescues Sunday.

"All of them are usually a parent and a son or daughter getting sucked out and then they start to panic and when you start to panic that's when trouble sets in," said Chuck LaBarre, Margate City Beach Patrol Captain.

LaBarre says if you're caught in a rip current don't panic. It's going to take you out to sea, not pull you down.

"If you can tread water just float with it and then make an international sign of help if you can get your arms up and wave and someone will come out and get you and if you're on the beach and you see that and there aren't lifeguards around call 911," said LaBarre.

Officials say the conditions don't seem to be clearing up so rip currents are expected through the Fourth of July.