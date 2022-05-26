energy

Pennsylvania electricity rates are going up. Here's what you can do now

Power companies are about to pass along to consumers major price increases beginning June 1.
By and Heather Grubola
What to know as Pa. electricity rates rise

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rising energy costs are about to sock many Pennsylvania families in the pocketbook.

Prices in some parts of the Keystone State are soaring as much as 46% in June.

Many electricity bills will go up in just days, but by how much will vary widely.

Experts say there are ways to save, but you need to act now.

"The supply charge makes up half of the bill, the other half of that bill is the distribution charge. That's really how we get electricity from the poles and wires into your home," said Greg Smore of PECO.

It's the cost of the supply that's rising. Electric charges for PECO customers will go up 8.1%, the smallest increase in the state.

If you're a PPL customer, that electricity charge is going up 38%.

"So it'll come out to a residential customer, who uses roughly 1,000 kilowatts of electricity a month, about $34 a month," said Jane George of PPL Electric. "We provide the electricity to them at the same price that we purchase it. We make no profit on the electricity we provide to customers, which is why we always tell our customers it's important to shop for their electricity."

If you're a customer of a third-party supplier, your bill will not be impacted, and it's not too late to shop at PAPowerSwitch.com. Look for a fixed rate and investigate other parts of the offers too.

Pennsylvania consumers can also take advantage of something called the "standard offer."

"It's an option for customers to receive 7% off of the current price to compare. And that's when they enroll with a participating electric generation supplier," said Smore.

That 7% discount is locked in through 12 billing cycles. You can elect to switch at any time without penalty. But if you want to lock in the savings before energy prices go up, you need to do so before June 1.

More from PECO:

Calculation for average bills for customers using 1,000 kWh of electricity a month and do not use electricity to heat their homes. The final Price to Compare (PTC) will increase to 7.637 cents per kWh. This is an increase of 0.571 cents per kWh or 8.08% from March 1, 2022.

This is for the supply side of a customer's bill. With these changes, the monthly electric bill for a customer using an average of 1,000 kWh will increase by $7.13 per month, from $154.91 to $162.04, or by about 4.60%

For Pennsylvania's Standard Offer Program, there is no wait time for customers to rejoin the program if they previously participated.

Here's a link to the program from PECO's website if you wanted to include it. Pennsylvania's Standard Offer Program | PECO - An Exelon Company

Explanation of how PECO works to secure the lowest price power on behalf of our customers:

"PECO does not generate electricity, rather we purchase the lowest cost electric supply for customers by buying power in the spring and fall through competitive bidding processes for one- and two-year fixed-price contracts.

Every six months we replace about 35% of expiring contracts with new contracts. This staged approach helps smooth out price changes over time.

This is a strategy that has been successful in reducing customer supply price volatility for years and has avoided dramatic price increases when severe weather has occurred or with the current increases in energy prices.

However, as less expensive contracts expire from purchases made 12 to 24 months ago, we must replace them with new contracts at current market prices."

Additional resources

In addition to providing ways to manage energy use or shop for energy with a competitive supplier, we want to support our customers and communities-- and know that any price increase can be challenging.

If customers are having trouble paying their bills, we offer multiple assistance programs and flexible bill payment options. Customers can go to peco.com/help for more information.

Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission: managing your summer utility bills

Report a correction or typo
