PECO customers unable to access accounts, pay bill online | Here's why

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PECO customers have not been able to access their accounts or pay their bills online for about a week.

PECO, Pennsylvania's largest electric and natural gas utility, said this is because it is in the process of updating its billing system.

During this time, customers will not incur any late fees or shutoffs, the company said.

"PECO is committed to serving our customers and we are working around the clock to finish conversion to our new billing system. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we finish this service enhancement," a company spokesperson told Action News.

PECO has not said how long the online outage will last.