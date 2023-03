It's the first day of spring and that means free Italian ice at Rita's!

Free Rita's Italian ice for 1st day of spring

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the first day of spring and that means free Italian ice at Rita's.

The company tweeted that you will not need the app to claim your seasonal treat.

The company is also launching a new flavor: Gummy Bears.

The giveaway has been a tradition for more than 30 years.