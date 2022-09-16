Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Philly Rita's, then trying again days later

In the second attempt, police say the suspect tried to open the window but ran off without taking anything.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of suspects robbing a Rita's Italian Ice and then attempting to try again days later.

Police say the first robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 on the 5800 block of Wayne Avenue in Germantown.

Video shows a female suspect walking up to the counter to order.

Minutes later, the second suspect, an armed man, comes out of a BMW.

Police say he then pulls out a gun and threatens an employee.

After getting the money, they both drove off in the BMW.

Police say the male suspect tried to rob the same Rita's again around 6:43 p.m. on Sept. 10.

This time, an employee shut the window and took cover.

Police say the suspect tried to open the window but ran off without taking anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-3353/3354.