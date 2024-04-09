WATCH LIVE

Several more Rite Aid stores closing in the Philadelphia area amid bankruptcy filing

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia-based Rite Aid is closing even more locations following its recent bankruptcy filing.

A new list reveals the stores in the region that are closing soon:

  • Philadelphia: 6731 Woodland Avenue / closing May 16

  • Philadelphia: 6201 Germantown Avenue / closing May 16

  • Philadelphia: 2131-59 North Broad Street / closing May 16

  • Exton, Pa.: 118 Eagleview Boulevard / closing May 16

  • Bethlehem, Pa.: 104 East Third Street / closing date TBD

  • Pottsville, Pa.: 10 South Center Street / closing April 12

  • Pennsauken, NJ: 7835 Maple Avenue / closing May 16

This is in addition to the 31 stores that announced they were closing in November, including three in our area: 2545 Aramingo Ave. in Philadelphia; 927 Paoli Pike in West Chester, Pa. and 121 West Main St. in Moorestown, N.J.

Rite Aid, the third-biggest standalone pharmacy chain in the U.S., is headquartered at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia.

