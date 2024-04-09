Several more Rite Aid stores closing in the Philadelphia area amid bankruptcy filing

Rite Aid, the third-biggest standalone pharmacy chain in the U.S., is headquartered at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia-based Rite Aid is closing even more locations following its recent bankruptcy filing.
A new list reveals the stores in the region that are closing soon:
This is in addition to the 31 stores that announced they were closing in November, including three in our area: 2545 Aramingo Ave. in Philadelphia; 927 Paoli Pike in West Chester, Pa. and 121 West Main St. in Moorestown, N.J.
