PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a sexual assault in Center City.

The assault happened around 2 a.m. Friday near Rittenhouse Square Park at Walnut Street and South 18th Street.

Police say the victim was able to give them a partial description of the attacker.

However, no further information has been released.

The Special Victims Unit is investigating.

The park is currently set up with booths for the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show.