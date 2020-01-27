Ritz at the Bourse movie theater in Society Hill closes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia movie theater The Ritz at the Bourse closed on Sunday, according to a statement put out by the owner."We regret to inform you that the Ritz at the Bourse is closing. Thank you for your continued patronage and we look forward to serving you at the Ritz East and the Ritz Five," Cohen Media Group said in a statement issued Sunday.Action News caught up with people in line for the last time at the Ritz's location at 400 Ranstead Street in Society Hill."These are unique movie theaters," said Anne Furstenberg, from Chestnut Hill.The Ritz is known for showing cutting edge films that are not usually shown at multiplexes."It's important for local filmmakers, it's important for international films, and independent films," said Ellie Furstenberg, from Mount Airy. "This is one of the few venues in Philadelphia that has that."Moviegoers said it was upsetting getting in line for the last time at that location."I'm really going to miss this. It's my favorite theater in the city," said Walter Bilderback, from University City. "I've been coming here since I moved here more than 15 years ago, and so many great memories."The venue is set to close on January 31st. The Ritz East and the Ritz Five remain open.