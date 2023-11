Police investigate shot fired during road rage incident in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating after a shot was fired during a road rage incident on Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of South Chapel Street and Peoples Drive in Newark at about 10:15 a.m.

A driver told police the rear passenger window of his pickup truck was shot out during the confrontation.

The pickup truck driver later pulled over on Route 896 in Glasgow.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.