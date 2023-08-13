Police search for 3 suspects in road rage turned robbery at Delaware Wawa

Police in Delaware are searching for three suspects who they say robbed a man in a Wawa parking lot after a road rage incident on Saturday night.

Officers in Dover, Kent County, say the incident began when the suspects followed the man's car off the roadway.

The man supposedly cut off the three suspects while driving.

Investigators said the group followed the victim to the Wawa parking lot, where they all parked.

In the lot, officials said a male suspect used a baseball bat to smash the passenger side window of the victim's car. One person in the vehicle sustained injuries.

Then, two female suspects reportedly ordered the driver out of the car and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM.

Police say the three got away in a black Ford truck that was caught on camera.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police immediately.