Police: Road rage incident leads to gunfire in Southwest Philadelphia

The victim told police that a white Buick sedan was following him very closely when the gunshots were fired.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting.

It happened on the 900 block of South 52nd Street in Southwest Philadelphia just before 3:30 p.m.

The victim told police that a white Buick sedan was following him very closely while on South 52nd Street.

When he pulled over to let the vehicle pass, the driver fired a gun at him, said police.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police are still searching for the suspect who fled southbound on 52nd Street and westbound on Florence Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
