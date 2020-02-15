Robbery suspect shot after pulling gun on officer: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers responding to a call for a robbery ended up shooting a man after he pulled a gun on an officer, Philadelphia police said.

Police were called to the area of 28th and Somerset streets at about 8:55 p.m. for a call about a robbery.

When they arrived, the suspect pulled a gun on the officer and the officer fired back, police said.

The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. He was listed in critical but stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiapolice involved shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Season's Coldest Temperatures Tonight
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Pony found with cords binding her legs at Carousel Park
Married for 45 years, couple spends Valentine's Day renewing vows
Narberth teen goes for golden ticket on 'American Idol'
Teen injured in shooting near Philadelphia playground
Brigantine mayor to receive kidney transplant
Show More
Lowe's recalls 70K ceiling fans due to faulty blades
US border agents to pursue migrants in 'sanctuary' cities
Deliberations to continue in trial of former Temple U. frat president
Massive fire erupts at auto body shop in Fairfield Township
SUV hits building, causes gas leak in Lawrence Twp.
More TOP STORIES News