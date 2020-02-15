Robbery suspect shot after pulling gun on officer: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers responding to a call for a robbery ended up shooting a man after he pulled a gun on an officer, Philadelphia police said.Police were called to the area of 28th and Somerset streets at about 8:55 p.m. for a call about a robbery.When they arrived, the suspect pulled a gun on the officer and the officer fired back, police said.The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. He was listed in critical but stable condition.