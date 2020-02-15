PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers responding to a call for a robbery ended up shooting a man after he pulled a gun on an officer, Philadelphia police said.
Police were called to the area of 28th and Somerset streets at about 8:55 p.m. for a call about a robbery.
When they arrived, the suspect pulled a gun on the officer and the officer fired back, police said.
The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital by police. He was listed in critical but stable condition.
Robbery suspect shot after pulling gun on officer: Philadelphia police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News