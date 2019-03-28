Robbery victim shot while chasing suspects in Crescentville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a robbery victim who chased his attackers wound up with a bullet fragment in his face early Thursday.The incident began on the 500 block of East Godfrey Avenue when the 36-year-old victim was robbed of $13 dollars and an iPad in his driveway.The victim got in his car and chased after the suspects while recording on his cell phone.Police said during the chase, one of the two suspects fired a shot that hit the suspect's vehicle.According to investigators, that's when the victim crashed into two parked cars on the 300 block of East Cheltenham Avenue.Officials said the victim was able to talk with police.The two suspects got away.Police are looking for a gray or silver sedan with Florida tags.