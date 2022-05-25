Joy Hibbs killing: Arrest made in 1991 murder of Bristol Township woman

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After more than 30 years, an arrest has been made in connection with the 1991 murder of Joy Hibbs.On Wednesday, authorities announced that 56-year-old Robert Atkins will be charged with killing Hibbs.After the murder on April 19, 1991, Atkins allegedly set Hibbs' Bristol Township home on fire in an attempt to cover up the crime."After the fire was put out, Joy Hibbs was discovered dead in her son's bedroom. She was stabbed repeatedly, she had fractured ribs, and was likely asphyxiated," said Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub.11894707Atkins, who had occasionally sold small amounts of marijuana to Joy and her husband, was always a person of interest, but authorities never felt they had enough evidence to make the connection.But recently, a grand jury investigation was launched as part of renewed interest in this cold case by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. It was an investigation that ended up including damning testimony by Atkins' now ex-wife."She told the grand jury, among other things, that in the early afternoon of April 19, 1991, the day of Joy Hibbs' murder, Robert Atkins came home covered in blood," said Weintraub.On Thursday, Atkins was charged with murder, arson and robbery.District Attorney Matt Weintraub says this case sends a message to everyone who suffers from delayed justice."If you suffer. If you are the victim of a crime: never give up hope," said Weintraub.Hibbs' family released this statement on Atkins' arrest: