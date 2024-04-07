'Technobots' challenge team for 'First Lego League' builds bonds through bees and robotics

The Technobots are a rising team themed after beekeeping, putting a big win under their belt as they prepare for their next competition.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Technobots are a rising robotics team in Delco prevailing in competitions through teamwork.

They put their Lego robotics to the test in 'First Lego League' competitions.

"I really love being on a team because it really helps me develop skills and do things that I really love," said team captain, Adi Iyer.

With a big win under their belt, they prepare for their next challenge.

"We got first place at the State Championships for our robot performance, so just seeing how all our hard work went into it...seeing it perform and do really well...that's probably the most rewarding part," said Iyer.

Their team is themed around bees and beekeeping, something the kids on the team can't stop buzzing about.

"This year's innovation project's prompt was to share our passion using technology and art. And, we're sharing our passion which is bees and beekeeping," said technician Diya Iyer.

"Not many people know about bees or the impact we have on their lives and the impact we have on their lives," she continued.

Technobots is strong on friendships but also has family at the core, with Lead Coach Sri Balasubramanian being a proud father to two of the team members.

"We will be moving on to the World Championship in Houston, Texas...If they can do so much at this age, I'm confident we are handing over the world to the next generation that's going to make it better than it is now," said Balasubramanian.