localish

This adorable service robot reduces COVID anxiety inside Silicon Valley hotels

By David Louie
EMBED <>More Videos

Interact with a real life WALL-E at this Bay Area hotel

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. -- Silicon Valley hotels are handling staffing shortages and COVID anxiety with adorable service robots.

Hotel guests at the Radisson in Sunnyvale, California, can now receive room deliveries from these autonomous machines in five minutes flat.

In the past, someone from the front desk or sometimes even the general manager might step up. Now, this robot, designed by Savioke in Campbell, will handle the task.

The robot needs to be trained only once to navigate the lobby and hallways. It even has been adapted to call for an elevator. Once inside, it can press the destination floor.

Once the robot gets to the room requesting something, it calls the guest to announce its arrival, delivers the items, and leaves with a cute goodbye message.

It's that playful characteristic that makes the robot almost human.

"There are guests that like the fact that they can have items delivered and not have that contact with a human being," said Radisson Sunnyvale general manager Alex Martinez. "It's more of an enhanced experience than it is replacing someone."

The robots are reducing COVID anxiety and are available 24/7 assisting guests and hotel staff. Plus, they're friendly, so feel free to interact during your next stay!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunnyvalekgorobotshoteltechnologylocalish
LOCALISH
Interact with a real life WALL-E at this Bay Area hotel
Meet the Buscias, everyone's favorite Polish grandmas!
This teacher's viral dance moves took TikTok by storm
Coco & Breezy Are Fearless
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Arctic Cold Front Arrives Tonight
Gov. Carney issues new indoor mask mandate
Millionaire and murderer Robert Durst has died, attorney says
Del. hospitals say they are in a 'crisis;' urge public to get vaccine
NJ's school, daycare mask requirement to stay in effect
Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns
Philadelphia remembers 'Full House' dad Bob Saget
Show More
FYI Philly - New dining, dessert, fun around Philly in 2022
Officials warn about fake COVID testing kits. Here's how to spot them
'Full House' cast shares memories of Bob Saget
18-year-old shot in the face in Philadelphia
CA police pull pilot from plane moments before train crash
More TOP STORIES News