This adorable service robot reduces COVID anxiety inside Silicon Valley hotels

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. -- Silicon Valley hotels are handling staffing shortages and COVID anxiety with adorable service robots.Hotel guests at the Radisson in Sunnyvale, California, can now receive room deliveries from these autonomous machines in five minutes flat.In the past, someone from the front desk or sometimes even the general manager might step up. Now, this robot, designed by Savioke in Campbell, will handle the task.The robot needs to be trained only once to navigate the lobby and hallways. It even has been adapted to call for an elevator. Once inside, it can press the destination floor.Once the robot gets to the room requesting something, it calls the guest to announce its arrival, delivers the items, and leaves with a cute goodbye message.It's that playful characteristic that makes the robot almost human."There are guests that like the fact that they can have items delivered and not have that contact with a human being," said Radisson Sunnyvale general manager Alex Martinez. "It's more of an enhanced experience than it is replacing someone."The robots are reducing COVID anxiety and are available 24/7 assisting guests and hotel staff. Plus, they're friendly, so feel free to interact during your next stay!