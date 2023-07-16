Philadelphia man gunned down after watching Flyers game 13 years ago; killer still sought

A Philadelphia man who went out to watch a Flyers playoff game was gunned right outside his home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man who went out to watch a Flyers playoff game was gunned right outside his home.

Now, 13 years later, his wife is still hoping for closure to his case.

Rocco Maniscalco's family says in the years that he's been gone, he's missed so many milestones.

"He missed out on our older daughter's wedding like five years ago. He's missing out on a grandbaby. He's missing out on graduations," said his wife, Danielle Romanoff.

Romanoff and their daughter asked Action News to blur their faces on camera.

Romanoff says on June 9, 2010, she and Maniscalco went to a nearby bar along the 1700 block of Wolf Street in South Philadelphia to watch a Flyers playoff game.

She says in the early morning hours of June 10, Maniscalco took a call outside.

"He was like 'Stay here, I'll be back' and the bar is literally right at the corner of my house," said Romanoff.

Just after 1 a.m., police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Maniscalco suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

"He got shot a lot, it was most of his chest area, his legs," said Romanoff.

The 38-year-old died from his injuries.

"He had his money still on him, his keys. He had everything still on him. It definitely wasn't a robbery," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"We need answers, we need closure. We need to know who did this and why they did it," said Romanoff.