Family files lawsuit after man killed outside Philadelphia prison 1 hour after release

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a man who was fatally shot outside a Philadelphia prison just one hour after he was released has filed a lawsuit.The relatives of 20-year-old Rodney Hargrove Jr. want answers about how and why their son was murdered.He was shot near the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility on March 18 "He didn't deserve this, not even close," said the victim's father, Rodney Hargrove Sr.He said the pain and heartbreak of his son's murder won't go away."Disbelief. I didn't know what nothing was. I didn't understand. They were telling me my baby was gone," said Hargrove.Hargrove took a video just moments after his release.Tragically, he was shot and killed just an hour after being let out of the correctional facility. His family has now filed a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit."I want justice. I want answers as to how this happened, and I don't want anybody to go through what me and my family is going through right now because it should have been and could have been avoided," said Hargrove.After his early morning release, around 1 a.m., the prison transported Hargrove across the street to a SEPTA bus stop.While waiting on a ride, Hargrove ran back onto prison grounds because he was being chased by car. It's not clear why, but investigators say there was no guard at the gate and the car followed Hargrove.He was shot and killed just feet from a raised gate. The shooter was identified as Ameen Hurst."When the shooter was arrested, all press reports indicated this was a case of mistaken identity, this was not a targeting. Rodney Hargrove was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and sadly, that is what our case is about. He shouldn't have been at that wrong place," said Gregory Spizer with VSCP Law Firm.Attorneys for Hargrove say this never should have happened and someone must be held accountable."It is our position and the facts dictate, that the prison jail community has known for years that late-night releases are problematic, that there have been other reports of deaths and injuries," said Spizer.The Hargrove family and their attorneys are hoping the lawsuit will enact change in the prison system and prevent families from experiencing similar tragedies."I just want to know why nobody was where they were supposed to be. Why wasn't the guard at the gate? The things that lets the cars drive in and out because my baby ran back there for help and it was a ghost town," Hargrove said. "Nobody was there.""The sad tragedy of this case is about two to four weeks after Rodney's death, policies are now in place - and had those policies been in place earlier, which they certainly could have been, we wouldn't be here today," said Spizer.The City of Philadelphia says it is unable to comment on pending litigation. The Philadelphia Department of Prisons didn't respond to our request for comment.