Philadelphia prisons to implement changes following man's murder 1 hour after release

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Prisons says it's implementing a number of safety initiatives after a man was shot and killed one hour after he was released from prison earlier this month.Rodney Hargrove, 20, was shot and killed near the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility on March 18.Officials say Hargrove was locked up this month on six charges, including carrying a firearm without a license. He was released around 1 a.m. after his dad bailed him out.Prison personnel transported Hargrove across the street to a SEPTA bus stop. While waiting on family for nearly an hour, officials say Hargrove ran back onto prison grounds while being chased by a vehicle.Authorities say Hargrove ran past the entrance gate where a guard usually is posted, and the vehicle followed. Hargrove was shot and killed feet from the raised gate.It's unclear why the gate was raised. An internal investigation is still underway.Investigators say guards saw a dark-colored vehicle speeding from the scene after leaving through the gate."The Philadelphia Department of Prisons remains shocked and horrified that Rodney Hargrove, a 20-year-old Black male who was released on bail, was murdered on our grounds," said Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney on Wednesday. "We recognize that this murder erodes public trust in the safety and operations of PDP facilities and causes great concern for the families and friends of those employed at the PDP and those in our custody."Carney says the Department of Prisons is taking numerous steps to increase perimeter security and explore augmentation of the bail release process. Some of the safety changes include additional camera and license plate readers that will track all vehicles entering and exiting the front gate of each facility.PDP is exploring with its legal counsel and other criminal justice partners the feasibility of reconsidering access to bail processing 24 hours a day. The department is also exploring options to use a ride-sharing service for certain situations when public transportation ceases operation. In response to this awful crime and to further the safety of everyone involved, PDP is taking numerous steps to augment perimeter security and, in partnership with other stakeholders, explore augmentation of the bail release process."Perimeter SecurityThis brazen murder on PDP campus has resulted in additional security measures being taken to protect the staff and the population. These measures include the installation of additional cameras and license plate readers at the parking lot entrances of Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility (CCF), Detention Center, and the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center (PICC). The license plate readers will track all vehicles entering and exiting the front gate of each facility. These additional security measures will enhance the work of the PDP's correctional officers who are the first line of defense. PDP will continue to post correctional officers at each front gate entrance, vehicle detail on the main parking lot, and continuous vehicle perimeter patrols. Footage from cameras and license plate readers will be used for investigations and as evidence to potentially criminally charge individuals for any unlawful act committed on the PDP campus.Bail Release ProcessMr. Hargrove's bail was paid at 10:30 p.m. on March 17, 2021 and he was killed after 1 a.m. on March 18, 2021 on PDP grounds. PDP is exploring with its legal counsel and other criminal justice partners the feasibility of reconsidering access to bail processing 24 hours a day. PDP is also exploring funding for ride sharing services for those instances when public transportation ceases operation and individuals express that they do not have access to private transportation for late night bail releases.PDP has no control over when bail is posted and upon receipt of the bail release order begins the process to effectuate the release. However, PDP has made significant progress in releasing individuals from custody during daylight hours, where they have more access to public transportation and may be picked up by friends and/or family. PDP reviewed its bail paid releases for the period of May 1, 2016 through September 30, 2019, and found of the 15,737 bail paid releases, 7,771 were processed for release during the 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Comparably, the review for the period of October 1, 2019 through March 24, 2021 found, that of the 4,569 bail paid releases, 966 were processed for release during the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.PDP cannot legally detain a person who has been released from incarceration either through court order or bail being posted. The process for that individual's release must begin whenever the order or bail posting is received. PDP does not have a dedicated area to hold individuals once bail has been posted. Moreover, PDP cannot hold an individual after bail has been posted should they choose to leave.PDP remains committed to ensuring the safety of its staff, inmate population and exploring additional security measures.