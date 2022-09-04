Wave of Pennsylvania women registering to vote after Roe v. Wade overturned

Women make up about two-thirds of new voter registrants, and more than half are under the age of 25.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the midterm elections less than two months away, Pennsylvania is seeing a surge of new voters, particularly among women and those under the age of 25.

Those tracking the stats attribute it to one thing: the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to the election watchdog group Committee of 70, the state has seen 65,000 new registered voters since the end of June. Pennsylvania only had 25,000 at this point last year.

Of those, 55 percent are under the age of 25, and about two-thirds are women.

In Philadelphia, the city commissioners' office said there have been 10,000 new registrants as of August 31. More than 3,400 of them identify as women.

"This is very typically close to a 50/50 split. It's just a consistent thing. So this is also unprecedented," said Lauren Cristella, chief program officer at the Committee of 70. "People are understanding the power of their voice and their vote. Elections have consequences and, this November, there's a stark choice on the ballot."

While abortion is not explicitly on the ballot, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has said he would ban abortion at the start of a heartbeat.

Democrat Josh Shapiro would keep access to those services

The state legislature, long controlled by Republicans, could also be up for grabs.

The question is: how do you keep that type of civic engagement after November?

"I think once you turn out to the polls, and if overwhelming turnout is the path for victory to the side you're on of the issue, I think that's so motivating," said Cristella. "I think that's something you'll exercise again and again."