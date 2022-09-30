Three and Out

Eagles-Jaguars Week 4 Preview: Jaworski on what Birds can expect Sunday

Ron Jaworski and the Eagles are both 3-0 this season. See who Jaws is picking to win Sunday's matchup vs. Doug Pederson and the Jaguars.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles look to improve to 4-0 when they host former coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Jags are in first place in the AFC South, but there lack of national attention has some in the dark about how good they are.

Former Eagle Ron Jaworski has checked the tape to give us the lowdown on Jacksonville and what the Eagles should expect from this young feisty group.

1st Down: Which unit has been more impressive: Eagles offense or defense?

2nd Down: Wait, are the Jaguars good now?

3rd Down: Who even plays for the Jaguars?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 31, Jaguars 23