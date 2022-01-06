Eagles Week 18 Preview: Jaworski on Eagles' strategy vs. Dallas, handicapping playoff opponents

The Birds have already secured a playoff spot but won't know their opponent until after Sunday's games. The Eagles currently sit in the 7 seed but could move up to 6 with a win and a 49ers' loss.
With so much still left to be determined, we asked our Eagle, Ron Jaworski, to help make sense of this week's game and the potential matchups in the Wild Card Round.
Watch his takes and predictions in this week's Three and Out.
1st Down: How did the Eagles go from rebuilding team to playoff team?
2nd Down: Rest or momentum in Dallas game?
3rd Down: Most intriguing playoff matchup for Birds?
Jaws' Game Prediction: Cowboys win, but who cares; we're going to the playoffs.
Jaws' Eagles opponent prediction: Rams