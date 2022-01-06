Eagles Week 18 Preview: Jaworski on Eagles' strategy vs. Dallas, handicapping playoff opponents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11422760" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Postgame Show breaks down the Eagles big win over the Washington Football Team on January 2, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles wrap up the 2021 NFL regular season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys at the Linc, Saturday night at 8:15 on 6abc.The Birds have already secured a playoff spot but won't know their opponent until after Sunday's games. The Eagles currently sit in the 7 seed but could move up to 6 with a win and a 49ers' loss.With so much still left to be determined, we asked our Eagle, Ron Jaworski, to help make sense of this week's game and the potential matchups in the Wild Card Round.Watch his takes and predictions in this week's Three and Out.How did the Eagles go from rebuilding team to playoff team?Rest or momentum in Dallas game?Most intriguing playoff matchup for Birds?Cowboys win, but who cares; we're going to the playoffs.Rams