Ron Jaworski's Eagles-Titans preview: Forget Derrick Henry, Eagles must do this to win

Ron Jaworski gets you ready for the Titans-Eagles game with his matchups to watch and game prediction.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles improved to 10-1 after a masterclass running the ball against the Packers on Sunday night.

Sunday afternoon, the Birds face one of the league's top runners in Tennessee Titans back Derrick Henry.

Ron Jaworski helps break down the matchup and predicts the winner of this battle.

1st down: Jaws, run defense seems to be the Eagles' one weakness. What makes Derrick Henry so dangerous and how can this defense stop him?

2nd Down: The Birds racked up nearly 400 yards on the ground in Week 12. Has this offense proven it is built for cold weather and the postseason?

3rd Down: What's the matchup the Eagles must win in order to walk away with a W vs. Tennessee?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 24, Titans 20