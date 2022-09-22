Three and Out

Eagles Week 3 Preview: Jaworski on Jalen Hurts star turn, Carson Wentz reunion

The Philadelphia Eagles look to go to 3-0 when they travel to Washington to face the Commanders and former QB Carson Wentz.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles look to go to 3-0 when they travel to Washington to face the Commanders and former QB Carson Wentz.

The Birds are soaring in the latest NFL Power Rankings, sitting at No. 8 in ESPN's list and as high as No. 3 in other rankings.

Ron Jaworski previews the team's first NFC East tilt of 2022, giving his breakdown of Jalen Hurts' ascent and the reunion with the man Hurts used to back up.

1st Down: How the Eagles turned Jalen Hurts into a star

2nd Down: How the defense redeemed itself in Week 2

3rd Down: The Carson Wentz reunion

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 35, Commanders 24