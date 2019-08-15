Roofer dies after being electrocuted in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 64-year-old roofer is dead following an electrical accident in North Philadelphia.

Officials say a worker, with a private roofing company, was doing maintenance on a home along the 1000 block of North 5th Street around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The roofer apparently came into contact with some wiring on the roof and was electrocuted, falling three stories to the ground.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The incident is still under investigation.
