Woman, 71, stabbed 11 times in Rhawnhurst: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 71-year-old woman was critically injured during a stabbing in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.

It happened inside the Roosevelt Manor Apartments on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 3 a.m. Friday.

Police said the attacker stabbed the woman 11 times with a steak knife and also struck her with a blunt object.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said this was the result of a fight with a family member.

They said officers captured the suspected attacker nearby.
