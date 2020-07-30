Water main break flooding Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break is causing some issues on Wednesday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

It's happening near Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road.

Chopper 6 was over the area as cars drove through the gushing water.

There was no immediate word on the size of the break or how many customers may be affected.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
