Water main break on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly causes lane closures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Roosevelt Boulevard was the scene of another water main break.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Thursday at the Boulevard and Welsh Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Water was seen flowing from manhole covers in the northbound inner lanes.

PennDOT salt trucks were called to the scene in case of freezing temperatures.

Police blocked traffic to the inner lanes. Morning commuters should expect delays in the area.

The northbound inner lanes were already closed from last week's water main break near Grant Avenue.

Crews have been dealing with water main breaks across the city, including one in Manayunk on Wednesday.